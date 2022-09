2022/09/28 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

Gaith Al-Meshreq Co.



Ltd.



has won a new contract with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, for the rehabilitation of Al Ahrar Primary School and extension of Ansam Al-Rabiea Primary School, in Al- Ahrar [Arar] Neighborhood, Basra.

The contract is valued at $118,892.

