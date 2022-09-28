Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops

2022/09/28 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Minister of Oil has announced the commencement of crude oil supplies to Karbala refinery for the start of its trial operation.
Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will help partially in meeting local needs and reducing imports of refined fuel.
