2022/09/28 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Minister of Oil has announced the commencement of crude oil supplies to Karbala refinery for the start of its trial operation.Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will help partially in meeting local needs and reducing imports of refined fuel.[…]

read more Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops first appeared on Iraq Business News.