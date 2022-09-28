Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops


Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops
2022/09/28 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Minister of Oil has announced the commencement of crude oil supplies to Karbala refinery for the start of its trial operation.

Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said that the refinery has a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will help partially in meeting local needs and reducing imports of refined fuel.

[…]

read more Karbala Refinery begins Trial Ops first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read all text from Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links