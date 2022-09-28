Alstom in Baghdad to discuss

2022/09/28 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Representatives of the French company Alstom have met with the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, to discuss the progress of the Baghdad Elevated Train (BET) monorail project.Dr.Al-Ghazi said the cabinet is studying the issue of financing the project, in coordination with the Ministries of Finance […]

