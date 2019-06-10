Home › Iraq Oil Report › In Iraq Museum, There Are Things ‘That Are Nowhere Else in the World’

In Iraq Museum, There Are Things ‘That Are Nowhere Else in the World’

This spring, 16 years later, I was back at the museum. It had reopened in 2015 after conservationists had repaired some of the damage and European countries, among others, had helped restore several galleries. Still, I expected to see bare rooms and empty niches.



Instead, I found that despite the loss of 15,000 works of art, the museum was filled with an extraordinary collection.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Alissa J. Rubin writes for The New York Times: