Political disputes facilitated ISIS's entrance to Iraq: Hakim

Head of the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance Ammar
al-Hakim, on Monday, said that the political disputes were behind ISIS's
occupation of Iraq, calling for the settlement of all disputes between the
authorities of Baghdad and Kurdistan.As Nechirvan Barzani was sworn on Monday as the
president of Kurdistan, Hakim lauded the development and progress witnessed by
the Kurdistan region, affirming that "Nechirvan Barzani is keen on unity
and solidarity."He also affirmed that Kurdistan will always be a
source of "pride," lauding at the same time the role played by Masoud
Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.
