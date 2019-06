Political disputes facilitated ISIS's entrance to Iraq: Hakim

2019/06/11 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Head of the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance Ammaral-Hakim, on Monday, said that the political disputes were behind ISIS'soccupation of Iraq, calling for the settlement of all disputes between theauthorities of Baghdad and Kurdistan.As Nechirvan Barzani was sworn on Monday as thepresident of Kurdistan, Hakim lauded the development and progress witnessed bythe Kurdistan region, affirming that "Nechirvan Barzani is keen on unityand solidarity."He also affirmed that Kurdistan will always be asource of "pride," lauding at the same time the role played by MasoudBarzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.