Political disputes facilitated ISIS's entrance to Iraq: Hakim
2019/06/11 | 00:50
Head of the Reform and Reconstruction Alliance Ammar

al-Hakim, on Monday, said that the political disputes were behind ISIS's

occupation of Iraq, calling for the settlement of all disputes between the

authorities of Baghdad and Kurdistan.As Nechirvan Barzani was sworn on Monday as the

president of Kurdistan, Hakim lauded the development and progress witnessed by

the Kurdistan region, affirming that "Nechirvan Barzani is keen on unity

and solidarity."He also affirmed that Kurdistan will always be a

source of "pride," lauding at the same time the role played by Masoud

Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

