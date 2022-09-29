Iran strikes opposition targets deep in Iraqi Kurdistan

2022/09/29 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Smoke rises from the Iraqi Kurdistan headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), after Iran's Revolutionary Guards' strike on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq on Sept.



28, 2022.



(AKO RASHEED/Reuters)

ERBIL/SULAIMANIYA - Iran's military operations against opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan escalated sharply on Wednesday as it launched three sets of drone and missile attacks deep inside Iraqi territory, killing at least seven people and wounding more than two dozen.

Iran had been shelling remote areas along its border with Iraqi Kurdistan since Saturday in retaliation against opposition groups it accuses of supporting anti-government protests inside Iran.



Wednesday's attacks struck deeper into in the heart of Erbil and Sulaimaniya provinces, highlighting the risks that Iran's violent repression and upheaval are causing for Iraq.

