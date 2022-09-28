Michael Brier, CEO of Recovery Connection, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

2022/09/29 | 11:30 - Source: Iraq News

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Michael Brier, CEO of Recovery Connection for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.



Michael Brier joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.ABOUT Recovery ConnectionWe at Recovery Connection Centers of America are committed to expanding services and offices across this country.The mission of Recovery Connection Centers of America is to provide the highest quality medical and behavioral health treatment to those afflicted by substance abuse dependency within the various communities in which we treat.



We will assist our clients suffering from this terrible affliction through the latest advances in medication for addiction treatment (Mat) as a complementary, innovative practice to be utilized alongside proven therapeutic modalities.In order to achieve this goal, we have designed our offices to provide eligible patients comprehensive pharmacologic and behavioral interventions.



We assist each client to abstain from illicit substances, improve their mental health and physical wellbeing and reintegrate themselves as productive members in our communities.Michael Brier joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show.



In the interview with Andy Jacob, Michael Brier discusses the newest offerings of Recovery Connection, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



