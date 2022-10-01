Housing Project for low-income Christian families in Ankawa

2022/10/01 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reportedly announced a housing project for the low-income Christian families in Ankawa, in northwest Erbil.According to Basnews, the announcement was made by Mohammed Shukri, the Chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment.The houses can be paid for over a 15-year period.(Source: Basnews)

