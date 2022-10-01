2022/10/01 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Pakistan and Iraq have reportedly agreed to start a ferry service between Basra and Karachi to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims vis­iting Iraq.According to The Nation, the agreement was reached during a meeting be­tween Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Iraqi Ambassa­dor Hamid Abbas Lafta.Minister Sanaullah than­ked the Iraqi government for issuing visas […]

read more Ferry Service planned between Pakistan and Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.