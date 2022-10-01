Ferry Service planned between Pakistan and Iraq

2022/10/01 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Pakistan and Iraq have reportedly agreed to start a ferry service between Basra and Karachi to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq.
According to The Nation, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta.
Minister Sanaullah thanked the Iraqi government for issuing visas
