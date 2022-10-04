SAFEEN Group to provide Fuel Oil Transport to Iraq

2022/10/04 | 07:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- AD Ports Group's (ADPORTS) SAFEEN Group and Amaan Baghdad Company have signed an agreement to support a new project relating to fuel oil transport and storage from Khor Al Zubair and Umm Qasr oil terminals in Iraq.The project represents a significant extension of SAFEEN Group's portfolio of dedicated products and services into the oil […]

