2022/10/04 | 07:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy has announced the appointment of Paul Weir as Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect.Paul, who was previously Chief Operating Officer before being made Interim Chief Executive Officer in June this year, joined Genel in January 2020.Paul had worked for more than 30 […]

read more Genel Energy announces New CEO first appeared on Iraq Business News.