New Digitised Mapping Service for Erbil

2022/10/04 | 18:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A new startup has reportedly announced a new product that digitises real estate maps.According to a report from Iraq Tech, Optionline's Naxsha is cloud-based real-estate software that "offers agencies a customisable platform to build and use data to improve their sales strategy." The app currently only contains maps of Erbil city, […]

