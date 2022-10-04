Manatee County Chairman Ostenbridge & Governor DeSantis Handling The Hurricane Ian showing leadership & teamwork

2022/10/05 | 00:22 - Source: Iraq News

MANATEE COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manatee County is facing severe consequences of Hurricane Ian presently.



The Hurricane made its landfall in the initial days week in Lee and Collier counties.



It was recognized as a category 4 hurricane, which has destroyed Florida to some great extent.



The storm has caused damage of $15 million dollars in damage to residential properties and $4.4 million of damage to commercial properties.



The numbers are believed to be preliminary, and they can increase in near future.



More than 613,000 homes, businesses and other customers in Florida still did not have power as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.



Many are without clean tap water, with well over 100 boil-water advisories in places around the state, according to Florida Health Department.The Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge has taken measures to handle the catastrophic condition in Southwest Florida.



The Manatee County government officials are doing all they can to ease the situation.



Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said county workers have spent the last 24 hours clearing roads and working to get resources where they needed to be.



However, he said with so much damage, it could be several days before power could be completely restored.Commissioner Ostenbridge has told various media outlets that preparation against hurricanes is a year-round job for the Florida government.



He also offered credit to the Manatee County officials to keep on the tough job, saying that the law enforcement agencies are taking care of their part to ensure that no criminal can take advantage of the storm to harass the Manatee County citizens.



Van Ostenbridge has noted that the critical infrastructures of the storm-hit places like hospitals and 911 centers had remained online during the critical time.



FPL has stated that these buildings are going to receive electricity sooner than others.Ostenbridge has praised Governor Ron DeSantis for his contribution to controlling the catastrophic conditions of Southwest Florida.



Governor DeSantis has made sure that all the state departments are giving their best to support Floridians to get out of the devastating aftermath of the Hurricane.



Ostenbridge has said, "The Governor has been tirelessly working to make sure the public takes this storm seriously".Hurricane Ian, a Menace Storm That Hit The U.S.Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to menace the United States in decades, made landfall in southeast Florida on September 28 as a Category 4 storm.



Along its path it washed away roads, bridges, cars, boats and homes, and knocked out power for millions of people.



Officials said more than 80 people died.



The New York Times writes:“The scale of the wreckage was staggering, even to Florida residents who had survived and rebuilt after other powerful hurricanes.



The storm pulverized roads, toppled trees, gutted downtown storefronts and set cars afloat, leaving a soggy scar of ruined homes and businesses from the coastal cities of Naples and Fort Myers to inland communities around Orlando.”

