Baker Hughes to Boost Gas Production at Nassiriya and Gharraf

2022/10/05 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.US-based Baker Hughes has reportedly signed a contract with state-owned Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) to increase production of associated gas at the Nassiriya and Gharraf [Garraf] (pictured) oilfields.Anwar Hadi Shiaa, a director of the DQOC, told the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency that the company aims to increase the gas production […]

