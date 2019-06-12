Al Halbousi receives the new American Ambassador

2019/06/12 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad -INA
President of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al Halbousi received on Tuesday the US Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Matthew Toller, on the occasion of his appointment as the new ambassador to the country.
During the meeting, Al-Halbousi congratulated Mr. Toller on his appointment as ambassador to Baghdad, wishing him success in carrying out his new diplomatic duties to further bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.The meeting dealt with the current situation, the prospects for developing relations between Iraq and the United States, as well as a number of issues and developments in the region.
Baghdad -INA
President of the House of Representatives Mohammed Al Halbousi received on Tuesday the US Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Matthew Toller, on the occasion of his appointment as the new ambassador to the country.
During the meeting, Al-Halbousi congratulated Mr. Toller on his appointment as ambassador to Baghdad, wishing him success in carrying out his new diplomatic duties to further bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.The meeting dealt with the current situation, the prospects for developing relations between Iraq and the United States, as well as a number of issues and developments in the region.