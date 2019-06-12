Iraqi Kurdistan president tasks PM-designate with forming government

2019/06/12 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi Kurdistan president Nechirvan Barzani (R) hands over a decree to his cousin and Prime Minister designate Masrour Barzani asking him to form a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, June 12, 2019. Photo: Masrour’s Twitter
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Newly elected president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday tasked his cousin Masrour Barzani and Prime Minister designate with forming a new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
PM-designate Masrour Barzani now has 30 days to form a new KRG cabinet.
“I’m humbled by the support and confidence of president Massoud Barzani and the Kurdistan Democratic Party to serve as the next Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq. To the Kurdistan Parliament, and every faction in the assembly, and to the President of the Kurdistan region, I thank you for the trust you have bestowed to form the ninth KRG Cabinet,” Barzani said in a statement.
“Mindful of the enormity of the task, and of the legitimate needs and hops of the Kurdistani peoples, I plan to present my government within the next thirty days and call upon the political parties to recognize their solemn and national responsibility to help complete this process.”
The Kurdistan Parliament named Masrour Barzani as the new KRG Prime Minister on Tuesday. He received 87 votes from 97 lawmakers who were present during the parliamentary session.
President Nechirvan Barzani took oath of office in an inauguration ceremony in Erbil on Monday.
The Kurdistan Parliament elected Nechirvan Barzani as new president of the Kurdistan region on May 28.
The succession of two powerful cousins to the top government posts in Iraqi Kurdistan has sealed the Barzani family’s “monarchic” rule over the autonomous Kurdish region, analysts say.
With his son and nephew at the helm, KDP leader Masoud Barzani is expected to remain the region’s “real boss,” despite no longer holding a formal government position.
