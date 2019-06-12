Home › Baghdad Post › Palestine urges Egypt, Jordan to reconsider going to US-led conference

Palestine urges Egypt, Jordan to reconsider going to US-led conference

2019/06/12 | 20:20



reconsider their attendance at a US-led conference on June 25-26 in Bahrain,



voicing concern it would weaken any Arab opposition to Washington’s coming



peace plan.The United States has billed the gathering as a workshop to



boost the Palestinian economy as part of a broader diplomatic effort widely



referred to as President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” to address the



Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Palestinian leaders, who are boycotting the meeting, say the



still unpublished plan falls short of their goal of statehood. They primarily



blame a halt in US aid and Israeli restrictions for an economic crisis in the



occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.The participation of Egypt and Jordan at the Bahrain meeting



is considered particularly important because they have historically been key



players in Middle East peace efforts and are the only Arab states that have



peace treaties with Israel.Israeli and US officials say Israel has yet to be formally



invited, given discussions between Washington and Bahrain over what might be an



appropriate makeup of an Israeli delegation.“The Palestinian Authority urges Egypt and Jordan not to



attend the Bahrain conference,” Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian



government said on Facebook after US officials announced the two nations, along



with Morocco, would attend.Melhem urged “all brotherly and friendly countries to



withdraw,” adding that participation “would carry wrong messages about the



unity of the Arab position” on rejecting Trump’s plan.While the precise outlines of the draft plan have yet to be



revealed, Palestinian and Arab sources who have been briefed about it say it



has jettisoned the two-state solution. The plan faces possible delays due to



political upheaval in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must



fight another election after failing to form a government.US officials have said they are inviting economic and



finance ministers, as well as business leaders from the region and around the



world to Bahrain to discuss investment in the Palestinian territories.PALESTINIAN FRUSTRATIONAddressing an International Labor Organization conference in



Geneva on Wednesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Israeli



control of West Bank land had turned Palestinian farmers into “mere vassal



workers” and blocked development.Only a political agreement, he said, could resolve what he



termed a financial and an unemployment crisis, adding that Israel should also



end its blockade of the Gaza Strip to allow workers to move freely inside the



Palestinian labor market.”Israel cites security concerns for restrictions it imposes



in the West Bank, where it has expanded Jewish settlements – viewed by the



United Nations and many countries as illegal – and along the border with Gaza,



an enclave ruled by Hamas Islamists.Washington ceased its aid to the Palestinians early this



year, dealing President Mahmoud Abbas another blow after recognizing contested



Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moving the US embassy to the



holy city from Tel Aviv.Tareq Baconi, an analyst with the International Crisis Group



who is based in Jerusalem, said both Egypt and Jordan had faced heavy US



pressure to go to Bahrain.“This is a significant disappointment for the Palestinians



because it is a breaking of the ranks in the Arab region. Their call to boycott



has not been heeded,” Baconi told Reuters.After Israel, Egypt is the largest beneficiary of US



military aid, and received $1.3 billion in 2018. Pro-Western Jordan was



allocated $443 million in US military assistance last year. Both countries



border Palestinian areas and Israel.Global financial bodies including the International Monetary



Fund and World Bank are expected to attend the Bahrain meeting. Saudi Arabia,



Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also confirmed their attendance, a White



House official said.Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Tuesday his



country would not attend because “the Palestinians will not participate, and we



prefer to have a clear idea of the proposed peace plan, as we have not been



consulted or informed about it.”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Palestinians urged Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday toreconsider their attendance at a US-led conference on June 25-26 in Bahrain,voicing concern it would weaken any Arab opposition to Washington’s comingpeace plan.The United States has billed the gathering as a workshop toboost the Palestinian economy as part of a broader diplomatic effort widelyreferred to as President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” to address theIsraeli-Palestinian conflict.Palestinian leaders, who are boycotting the meeting, say thestill unpublished plan falls short of their goal of statehood. They primarilyblame a halt in US aid and Israeli restrictions for an economic crisis in theoccupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.The participation of Egypt and Jordan at the Bahrain meetingis considered particularly important because they have historically been keyplayers in Middle East peace efforts and are the only Arab states that havepeace treaties with Israel.Israeli and US officials say Israel has yet to be formallyinvited, given discussions between Washington and Bahrain over what might be anappropriate makeup of an Israeli delegation.“The Palestinian Authority urges Egypt and Jordan not toattend the Bahrain conference,” Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestiniangovernment said on Facebook after US officials announced the two nations, alongwith Morocco, would attend.Melhem urged “all brotherly and friendly countries towithdraw,” adding that participation “would carry wrong messages about theunity of the Arab position” on rejecting Trump’s plan.While the precise outlines of the draft plan have yet to berevealed, Palestinian and Arab sources who have been briefed about it say ithas jettisoned the two-state solution. The plan faces possible delays due topolitical upheaval in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mustfight another election after failing to form a government.US officials have said they are inviting economic andfinance ministers, as well as business leaders from the region and around theworld to Bahrain to discuss investment in the Palestinian territories.PALESTINIAN FRUSTRATIONAddressing an International Labor Organization conference inGeneva on Wednesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said Israelicontrol of West Bank land had turned Palestinian farmers into “mere vassalworkers” and blocked development.Only a political agreement, he said, could resolve what hetermed a financial and an unemployment crisis, adding that Israel should alsoend its blockade of the Gaza Strip to allow workers to move freely inside thePalestinian labor market.”Israel cites security concerns for restrictions it imposesin the West Bank, where it has expanded Jewish settlements – viewed by theUnited Nations and many countries as illegal – and along the border with Gaza,an enclave ruled by Hamas Islamists.Washington ceased its aid to the Palestinians early thisyear, dealing President Mahmoud Abbas another blow after recognizing contestedJerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and moving the US embassy to theholy city from Tel Aviv.Tareq Baconi, an analyst with the International Crisis Groupwho is based in Jerusalem, said both Egypt and Jordan had faced heavy USpressure to go to Bahrain.“This is a significant disappointment for the Palestiniansbecause it is a breaking of the ranks in the Arab region. Their call to boycotthas not been heeded,” Baconi told Reuters.After Israel, Egypt is the largest beneficiary of USmilitary aid, and received $1.3 billion in 2018. Pro-Western Jordan wasallocated $443 million in US military assistance last year. Both countriesborder Palestinian areas and Israel.Global financial bodies including the International MonetaryFund and World Bank are expected to attend the Bahrain meeting. Saudi Arabia,Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also confirmed their attendance, a WhiteHouse official said.Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Tuesday hiscountry would not attend because “the Palestinians will not participate, and weprefer to have a clear idea of the proposed peace plan, as we have not beenconsulted or informed about it.”