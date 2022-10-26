Q&A: Hussein Abdul-Kadhim, Zubair field operations director

2022/10/26 | 21:18 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Hussein Abdul-Kadhim, the director of field operations at Zubair, in October 2022.



(ALI AL-AQILY/Iraq Oil Report)

BASRA - Production capacity at the Zubair oil field being developed by a consortium led by Italy’s Eni has ramped up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), on its way to a targeted 700,000 bpd within five years, the field’s operations director Hussein Abdul-Kadhim told Iraq Oil Report in an interview.

Production from the field will be held at the current level in 2023 while the consortium completes a number of water injection projects to maintain production and allow for an increase in output.



Current plans include projects to increase water injection capacity by a total of 850,000 bpd.

