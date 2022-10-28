2022/10/28 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi parliament has given a vote of confidence to incoming Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani and his new cabinet.A full listing of the new ministers, along with alternative spellings used by some sources, is shown below: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Fouad Hussein [Fuad Hussein] Vice […]

read more New Iraqi Cabinet Approved [FULL LISTING] first appeared on Iraq Business News.