New Iraqi Cabinet Approved [FULL LISTING]

2022/10/28 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Iraqi parliament has given a vote of confidence to incoming Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani and his new cabinet.
A full listing of the new ministers, along with alternative spellings used by some sources, is shown below: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr.
Fouad Hussein [Fuad Hussein] Vice […]
