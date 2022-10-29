Iraq Confirms September Oil Exports

2022/10/29 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for September of 98,765,153 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.292 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly up from the 3.286 million bpd exported in August.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 96,445,421 barrels, […]

