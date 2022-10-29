KRG PM inaugurates Lanaz Refinery

2022/10/29 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has inaugurated the Lanaz Refinery in Erbil.According to a statement from the KRG, the inauguration paved "the path to hundreds of new employment opportunities for Kurdistani youth at the facility, which boasts of a production capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day." The statement […]

