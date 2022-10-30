2022/10/30 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has issued the following profile of the new Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani Abdul-Zahra Al-Swad [Hayyan Abdul Ghani; Hayan Abdulghani]: Date and Place of Birth: Basra, 1958 Academic Qualifications: BSC Mechanical Engineering/ University of Basra MSC Mechanical Engineering / University of Basra Career and Positions: The Minister has a […]

read more Profile of Iraq's New Oil Minister first appeared on Iraq Business News.