Asiacell Revenues and Profits Fall

2022/10/30 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a drop in revenues and EBITDA.In its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2022, parent company Ooredoo said: "Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 2.7 billion, a decrease of 2%, due to the ongoing intense competition in Iraq."Asiacell's EBITDA dropped by 7% […]

