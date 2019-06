2019/06/13 | 09:15

By John Lee.

Ride-hailing service Careem has reportedly started operations in Basra.

According to The National, the company, which currently operates in Baghdad and Najaf, also has a pilot project in Erbil.

Careem entered the Iraqi market in January 2018, and was bought by Uber for $3.1 billion in March 2019.

(Source: The National)