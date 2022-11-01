Transforming Kurdistan's Water Sector through Digitalization

2022/11/01 | 05:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Transforming Kurdistan Region's water sector through digitalization The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources is working towards adopting a smarter approach to water management by working towards digitalizing the water sector, another goal on Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's agenda for the reform and digitalization of government services.Paving the road to developing water […]

