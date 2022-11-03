2022/11/03 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Sudani removes head of Iraqi intelligence, other officials The Iraqi Council of Ministers announced on Wednesday that all appointments and decrees issued by the previous government during its caretaker […]

