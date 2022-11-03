DNO Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

2022/11/03 | 15:04 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported third quarter operating profit of USD 191 million on revenues of USD 339 million driven by strong production at the flagship Kurdistan Tawke license and continued high oil and gas prices.In Kurdistan, gross operated production totaled 109,100 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in […]

