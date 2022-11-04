Possible Revaluation of the Iraqi Dinar?

2022/11/04 | 18:24 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraqi Prime Minister has reportedly told a press conference that his government intends to increase the value of the Iraqi dinar (IQD) against the US dollar.
Kurdistan24 quotes Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as saying that the interests of the needy were not taken into consideration when the currency was devalued by approximately 20 […]
