2022/11/05 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Government Officials and UN-Habitat Iraq celebrate the opening of a totally renovated Al Yarmouk Park in Mosul funded by the European Union In occasion of World Cities Day falling on 31st October, Mr Abdul Sattar, Head of Mosul Municipality, along with Mr.Hassan Al Allaf, Ninewa Deputy Governor, Mr.Ali Omar Gabo, Ninewa Deputy […]

read more Mosul's Al Yarmouk Park is Opened first appeared on Iraq Business News.