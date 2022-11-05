2022/11/05 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNDP & UNWomen reaffirm their commitment toward increasing women's political participation in Iraq The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (UNWomen) in Iraq partnered to support women's political participation and representation in Iraq.Today, the two UN agencies sign a US$1 million partnership agreement in […]

