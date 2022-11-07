Investment in Kurdistan's Agriculture Sector Surges

2022/11/07 | 04:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Inward investment in the Kurdistan Region's agriculture rose from 1.5% to over 10% under the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ninth Cabinet, which has been working to diversify the Kurdistan Region's economy sector by mainly focusing on developing the sector.The KRG has been working on building strong industrial and agricultural infrastructure in the Region to […]

