Khamenei claims he has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons

2019/06/13 | 17:00



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Thursday



by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Khamenei’s comment, a reiteration of Iran’s stance, comes at



a time of increased US-Iranian tension, a year after Washington abandoned an



agreement between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear program in exchange



for the lifting of international financial sanctions.“Supreme Leader Khamenei made a comment that the country



will not and should not make, hold or use nuclear weapons, and that it has no



such intentions,” Abe told reporters in Tehran following a meeting with



Khamenei.“Today, I met Supreme Leader Khamenei and heard his belief



in peace. I regard this highly as a major progress toward this region’s peace



and stability,” said Abe, the first-ever Japanese prime minister to hold talks



with Khamenei.Abe’s comment was broadcast on Japanese public broadcaster



NHK.On Wednesday, Abe warned of unintended clashes in the



crisis-hit Middle East after meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.Abe was visiting Iran to help ease rising tension between



the United States and Iran.Japan is in a unique position to act as a mediator as the US



ally has long maintained close ties with Iran.







