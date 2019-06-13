عربي | كوردى


Khamenei claims he has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons
2019/06/13 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran has no intention of making or using nuclear weapons,

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on Thursday

by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Khamenei’s comment, a reiteration of Iran’s stance, comes at

a time of increased US-Iranian tension, a year after Washington abandoned an

agreement between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear program in exchange

for the lifting of international financial sanctions.“Supreme Leader Khamenei made a comment that the country

will not and should not make, hold or use nuclear weapons, and that it has no

such intentions,” Abe told reporters in Tehran following a meeting with

Khamenei.“Today, I met Supreme Leader Khamenei and heard his belief

in peace. I regard this highly as a major progress toward this region’s peace

and stability,” said Abe, the first-ever Japanese prime minister to hold talks

with Khamenei.Abe’s comment was broadcast on Japanese public broadcaster

NHK.On Wednesday, Abe warned of unintended clashes in the

crisis-hit Middle East after meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.Abe was visiting Iran to help ease rising tension between

the United States and Iran.Japan is in a unique position to act as a mediator as the US

ally has long maintained close ties with Iran.



