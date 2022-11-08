2022/11/08 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq stands up for the environment at COP 27, UN climate change conference More than 200 Iraqis representing government, youth and civil society are participating in COP27, the 27th annual United Nations Conference on Climate Change, organized by the United Nations in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.Climate change is a reality in Iraq, and a priority for […]

read more Iraq "Stands up for the Environment" at COP 27 first appeared on Iraq Business News.