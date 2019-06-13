Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey says no truce in Syria after attack on its troops

Turkey says no truce in Syria after attack on its troops

2019/06/13 | 18:40



Turkey denied Russian assertions on Thursday that aceasefire had been put in place in Syria's Idlib province and demanded Russiarestore calm, after the Syrian army and its allies shelled and attacked aTurkish observation post there.Turkey's Defense Ministry said Syrian government forces hadcarried out what it assessed to be a deliberate attack, firing 35 mortar shellsat one of its observation posts, wounding three Turkish soldiers and damagingequipment and facilities.Late on Wednesday, the Russian military said Moscow andAnkara had agreed a full ceasefire in the northwest, centered on Idlib.However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said onThursday that Ankara would do whatever is necessary if attacks by Syriangovernment forces continue."Right now, it is not possible to say a full ceasefire is inplace but our efforts on this with Russia are continuing," Cavusoglu said at apress conference with his French counterpart."If these (attacks) continue, we would do what is necessary,nobody should doubt that," he said. "Russia as the guarantor country should putpressure and we expect them to do that...We have serious, sincere efforts aboutthis issue with Russia."Northwestern Syria is the last part of the country still incontrol of rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad. A de-escalationagreement has been in place in the area since last year, guaranteed by Assad'sally Russia, and by Turkey, which has long supported the rebels.Turkey has troops stationed at several locations in the areato monitor that agreement.Ankara has made representations to Moscow about theincident, the defense ministry said.The Russian Ministry of Defense said it had carried out fourair strikes in support of the Syrian military against terrorists in Idlib, theRIA news agency reported.The de-escalation agreement requires fighters from groupsdesignated as terrorists to withdraw from territory. Syria accuses the rebelsof violating it by allowing militants to operate. The rebels say the governmentis using the presence of fighters as an excuse for a major offensive sinceApril.Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been forced to fleethe area in recent weeks by the worst fighting in months, many of them peoplewho had already been displaced from other parts of Syria during the eight yearcivil war.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, saidair strikes on rebel-held areas had paused overnight, but resumed on Thursdaymorning. They targeted the area around Khan Sheikhoun, an opposition-held townin southern Idlib province, it said, adding that the insurgents had also firedartillery at government forces.Turkey has pushed Russia to rein in the government'soffensive while Russia has said Turkey must curb the jihadist groups thatdominate in Idlib.