2022/11/09 | 23:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Finance, Taif Sami Mohammed, has held a meeting on the follow-up to the implementation of the automation project for customs and tax.The Minister said: "The completion of the automation project will contribute to the development of customs departments and improve their performance, by adopting a single window, modernizing […]

read more Customs and Tax Automation Project completes Implementation Stages first appeared on Iraq Business News.