Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza, calling attack response to rocket fire
2019/06/13 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israeli aircraft attacked a Hamas target in Gaza on Thursday

after a Palestinian rocket strike, the Israeli military said, in the first

serious cross-border flare-up since a surge in fighting last month.The latest hostilities followed Israel’s closure of offshore

waters to Gaza fisherman on Wednesday in what it said was a response to

incendiary balloons launched across the frontier that caused fires in fields in

southern Israel this week.In a statement, the military said fighter planes attacked

“underground infrastructure” in a compound belonging to the Hamas militant

group that rules the Gaza Strip. There were no reports of injuries.The military said it was responding to a rocket fired from

Gaza overnight that was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.In two days of heavy fighting in early May, projectiles from

Gaza killed four civilians in Israel, local health officials said, and Israeli

strikes killed 21 Palestinians, over half of them civilians, according to Gaza

health authorities.A truce mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations

ended that round of violence.Some two million Palestinians live in Gaza, whose economy

has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign

aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’s rival in the

Israeli-occupied West Bank.Israel says its blockade is necessary to stop arms reaching

Hamas, with which it has fought three wars since the group seized control of

Gaza in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew its settlers and troops from the

small coastal enclave.



