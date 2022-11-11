Renovation of Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaymaniyah

2022/11/11 | 20:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Sulaymaniyah completes the second phase of its renovation and expansion project The World Health Organization (WHO), in coordination with the Sulaymaniyah Directorate of Health, inaugurated the Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq after the completion of the second phase […]

