2022/11/12 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The CEO of Iran's National Gas Company has announced that negotiations have started regarding the continuation of gas supply to Iraq.According to Shana's report, quoting Majid Chegani, as saying that the first export contract to Baghdad will expire next year, and that the Iraqi side is applying for the extension of […]

read more Negotiations on Iraq Gas Import from Iran first appeared on Iraq Business News.