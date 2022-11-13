2022/11/13 | 06:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi youth graduate from UNDP's job matching project The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) celebrates the graduation of the first wave of Iraqi youth from a Job Matching Project implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, local government in Karbala Governorate, and several private sector companies.A total of 150 unemployed Iraqis […]

read more Iraqi Youth Graduate from UNDP's Job Matching Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.