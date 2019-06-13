عربي | كوردى


Britain urges "extreme caution" for vessels in Gulf of Oman

2019/06/13 | 23:45
Merchant vessels sailing in the Gulf of Oman should show extreme caution following the incident involving two merchant tankers in the region, Britain's Royal Navy said on Thursday.

"The circumstances are currently unclear and under investigation. Vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise extreme caution," the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a statement on its website, which is run by the Royal Navy to provide security information for merchant vessels.

Two oil tankers were attacked on Thursday and left adrift in the Gulf of Oman, stoking fears of a new confrontation between Iran and the United States. 





