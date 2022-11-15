Head of Iraq's Integrity Commission Resigns

2022/11/15 | 05:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The head of Iraq's Commission of Integrity has resigned.Judge Alaa Jawad Al-Saadi (pictured) submitted his resignation to Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday.The Prime Minister confirmed that he had accepted the resignation, praising Al-Saadi's efforts at the Commission.In a statement, Al-Saadi said he was, "unable to continue in […]

