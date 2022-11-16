2022/11/16 | 04:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Salam Zidane for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq expands refining capacity to reduce oil product imports Many of the refineries in Iraq are outdated and operate below capacity.Click here to read the full article.

read more Iraq Expands Oil Refining Capacity first appeared on Iraq Business News.