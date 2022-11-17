2022/11/17 | 19:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has attended the launch ceremony of Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII), designed to support innovators and researchers.The KII was founded at the initiative of Prime Minister Barzani, who continues to support Kurdistani youth in the pursuit of their hopes and ideas."Today is a milestone in our collective growth; as […]

Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII) launched first appeared on Iraq Business News.