Al-Ghalab: Iraq's membership in the Executive Council of the International Federation of Journalists is a victory for the Iraqi people

2019/06/14 | 09:20



Baghdad - INA







The head of the Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities Committee on Thursday congratulated Iraq on being a member of the executive board of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) today, following elections in more than 140 countries in the Tunisian capital.







"Iraq won again by winning a member of the highest international press council, represented by Mr. Muayad al-Lami, chairman of the Arab Journalists Syndicate, the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, with 218 votes out of 300," said Samia al-Ghalab in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA) participant".























