World Bank's IFC proposes Loan to Al Douh Cement

2022/11/18 | 04:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has proposed a corporate loan of up to USD65 million to Al Douh Cement, one of the leading producers of cement in Iraq, to finance the company's planned expansion of its production capacity.Al Douh was established in 2008 to meet […]

