US says Iran took mine off tanker; Iran denies involvement

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The US military on Friday released a video it said shows Iran’sRevolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oiltankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting Iran sought to removeevidence of its involvement from the scene. Iran denies being involved,accusing the US instead of waging an “Iranophobic campaign” against it.The US Navy rushed to assist the stricken vessels in theGulf of Oman, off the coast of Iran, including one that was set ablaze Thursdayby an explosion.The ships’ operators offered no immediate explanation on whoor what caused the damage against the Norwegian-owned MT Front Altair and theJapanese-owned Kokuka Courageous. Each was loaded with petroleum products, andthe Front Altair burned for hours, sending up a column of thick, black smoke.While Iran has denied being involved in the attack, Tehranpreviously used mines against oil tankers in 1987 and 1988 in the “Tanker War,”when the US Navy escorted ships through the region.The black-and-white footage, as well as still photographsreleased by the US military’s Central Command on Friday, appeared to show thelimpet mine on the Kokuka Courageous.A Revolutionary Guard patrol boat pulled alongside the shipand removed the mine, Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said.“The US and the international community stand ready todefend our interests, including the freedom of navigation,” Urban said. “TheUnited States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East.However, we will defend our interests.”Iran earlier denied involvement via a statement from itsmission to the United Nations.“The US economic war and terrorism against the Iranianpeople as well as its massive military presence in the region have been andcontinue to be the main sources of insecurity and instability in the wider ArabianGulf region and the most significant threat to its peace and security,” thestatement said.Meanwhile in Tokyo, the owner of the Kokuka Courageous saidits sailors saw “flying objects” before the attack, suggesting it wasn’tdamaged by mines. Company president Yutaka Katada offered no evidence for hisclaim, which contradicts the US military account.Katada also said crew members saw an Iranian naval shipnearby, but did not specify whether this was before or after the attacks.The suspected attacks occurred at dawn Thursday about 40kilometers (25 miles) off the southern coast of Iran. The Front Altair, loadedwith the flammable hydrocarbon mixture naphtha from the United Arab Emirates,radioed for help as it caught fire. A short time later, the Kokuka Courageous,loaded with methanol from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, also called for help.The US Navy sent a destroyer, the USS Bainbridge, to assist,said Cmdr. Joshua Frey, a 5th Fleet spokesman. He described the ships as beinghit in a “reported attack,” without elaborating.Thursday’s attack resembled that of an attack in Maytargeting four oil tankers off the nearby Emirati port of Fujairah. USofficials similarly accused Iran of targeting the ships with limpet mines,which are magnetic and attach to the hulls of a ship. The mines disable, butdon’t sink, a vessel.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told journalists onThursday that the US assessment of Iran’s involvement was based in part onintelligence, as well as the expertise needed for the operation. It was alsobased on recent incidents in the region, which the US also blamed on Iran,including the use of limpet mines in the Fujairah attack, he said. He also tiedIran to a drone attack by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a crucialSaudi oil pipeline around the same time.“Taken as a whole, these unprovoked attacks present a clearthreat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom ofnavigation and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran,” Pompeosaid. He didn’t elaborate and took no questions.Iran denied being involved in the attacks last month and itsforeign minister questioned the timing of Thursday’s incidents, given thatJapanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was meeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah AliKhamenei in Tehran.Pompeo noted that Abe had asked Iran to enter into talkswith Washington but Tehran “rejected” the overture.“The supreme leader’s government then insulted Japan byattacking a Japanese-owned oil tanker just outside Iranian waters, threateningthe lives of the entire crew, creating a maritime emergency,” Pompeo added.At the United Nations, the Security Council held closedconsultations on the tanker incidents late Thursday at the request of theUnited States but took no action.Tensions have escalated in the Mideast as Iran appearspoised to break the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord thatPresident Donald Trump repudiated last year. In the deal, Tehran agreed tolimit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of cripplingsanctions. Now, Iran is threatening to resume enriching uranium closer toweapons-grade levels if European nations don’t offer it new terms to the dealby July 7.Already, Iran says it quadrupled its production oflow-enriched uranium. Meanwhile, US sanctions have cut off opportunities forIran to trade its excess uranium and heavy water abroad, putting Tehran oncourse to violate terms of the nuclear deal regardless.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said early Friday its militaryintercepted five drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting thekingdom, including the Abha regional airport. The kingdom said a similar attackWednesday on the Abha airport wounded 26 people.