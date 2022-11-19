2022/11/19 | 06:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By May Kadow and Erik Yavorsky for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Who Is Mohammed Shia al-Sudani? A closer look at the new prime minister's political career, past affiliations, and key cabinet picks as […]

read more Profile: Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani first appeared on Iraq Business News.