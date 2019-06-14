Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey says ceasefire not yet secured in Syria's Idlib

Turkey says ceasefire not yet secured in Syria's Idlib

2019/06/14 | 11:10



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said aceasefire had not been fully secured in Syria's northwestern Idlib province,despite an announcement by Moscow."We are working hard with Russia to stop these attacks.It is not possible to say a complete ceasefire has been secured,"Cavusoglu told a news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drianin Ankara.Moscow announced a ceasefire had been brokered with Turkeyin the Idlib de-escalation zone as of midnight on June 12, after weeks ofescalating rocket fire and airstrikes by the Syrian regime and Russian forces.Cavusoglu said there were "serious and sincereefforts" with Moscow to stop the violence, but said a full cessation hadnot been realized.He also confirmed an earlier report that Syrian governmentforces had launched mortar attacks on a Turkish observation post in Idlib,injuring three soldiers."If the regime continues these attacks, we will do whatis necessary," Cavusoglu said and called on Russia and Iran, who supportthe Syrian government, to "fulfill their responsibility".Russia's defense ministry said the attack on the Turkishpost was the work of "terrorists" and that it had responded with airstrikes."On the night of June 13, terrorists bombed Turkey'smilitary forces" in Idlib, it said in a statement."With the coordinates provided by the Turkish side,Russian planes carried out four strikes... destroying a large group offighters."But in a statement issued late Thursday, Turkey's defenseministry denied that assertion, saying incorrect "press reports" thatit provided coordinates to the Russians "do not reflect the reality".‘Indiscriminate attacks’Idlib is supposed to be protected from a massive regimeoffensive by a buffer zone deal signed between Russia and rebel backer Turkeyin September.But it was never fully implemented, as jihadists refused towithdraw from the planned demilitarized zone.The Syrian government and Russia have upped theirbombardment of the region since late April, killing more than 360 civilians,according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based warmonitor.Cavusoglu accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ofseeking a military rather than a peaceful solution."We are seeing the increased attacks by the regime,especially targeting hospitals, schools and civilians recently in Idlib,"he said. "This is a disaster in every manner."Le Drian said the priority in Idlib must be to "restorecalm and serenity to avoid a new humanitarian disaster.""We call on the Syrian regime and its supporters tostop their indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Idlib," he said.Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people anddisplaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression ofanti-government protests.Russia launched a military intervention in support of Assadin 2015, helping his forces to reclaim large parts of the country fromopposition fighters and jihadists.