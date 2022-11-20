2022/11/20 | 05:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Belgium increases its support to stabilization in Iraq with new EUR 1.5 million contribution The Government of Belgium has contributed an additional EUR 1.5 million (approximately US$ 1.49 million) to the Funding Facility for Stabilization.The critical funding will support stabilization efforts implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) across Iraq's five governorates: Anbar, […]

read more Belgium Increases Support for Stabilization in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.