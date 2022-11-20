Iconic Lithuania Tie Dye® Basketball Uniforms Tees 30th Anniversary 1992-2022 Still a Sought After Collectible

2022/11/20 | 14:40 - Source: Iraq News

.Greg Speirs, creator of the famous Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® & Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand Jerseys.



1992 © Copyright & Official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs.



Official Licensor/ Original Source/All rights reserved.

30th Anniversary 2022 Lithuania Tie Dye Hoodie (back shown) 1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs.



Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs Official Licensor Original Source/All rights reserved

30th Anniversary 2022 Lithuania Tie Dye Hoodie (front shown)1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs.



Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs Official Licensor Original Source/All rights reserved

The Famous Slam-Dunking Skullman® LithuaniaTie-Dyed Tees are Still Popular After 30 Years and are a Much Sought After Collectible

The brand has been marketed and sold consistently for 30 years.



The brand's 30 year longevity and popularity is due to it's collectibility factor.



Vintage editions sell for hundreds of dollars.”

— Mike Thompson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithuanian Tie Dyed Skullman Jerseys became an international household icon when seen on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics.



They were created by a New York fashion designer so the Lithuanian Olympic Men’s basketball team could have something fun to wear during the Olympics.



But they ended up wearing them at the bronze medal ceremonies for the world to see.Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one.



The way-out warmups, created by New York fashion designer Greg Speirs, started selling and became a hot collectible.



Speirs saw it as great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team.



Instead of receiving any royalties he let 100% go to the team, at that point becoming the major funder of the team.https://www.pr.com/press-release/448933The story was also documented in the in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism.



Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country.



Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic history.http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3998173/Listen to the interview:http://www.gregspeirs.com/greg-speirs-audio-interview-by-the-other-dream-team-documentary-film/Skullman was also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993:http://www.lithuaniatshirt.com/basketball%20hall%20of%20fame.htm"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel.



Winning bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but symbolized triumphing over communism itself.



Skullman symbolized coming up from the ashes.



It’s about freedom and free enterprise." added Speirs.https://www.amworldgroup.com/blog/lithuanian-slam-dunking-skeleton-back-for-the-other-dream-team-documentaryMarketed and sold consistently for 30 years, the brand’s collectability is the reason for its popularity and longevity.



The 2022 Official 30th Anniversary Lithuania Tie Dye® Tees and Hoodies are available from www.skullman.com“The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history.



It had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed.



The Tie Dyed Slammin® Skullman® became a legendary household icon.” said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports®.https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/1992 © Copyright & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs.



Lithuania Tie Dye®, Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are official trademarked brands of Greg Speirs.



Official Licensor.



Original Source/All rights reserved.



www.skullman.com

Mike ThompsonSlammin' Sportslicensing@skullman.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

Official Original Lithuania Tie Dye® Skullman® basketball uniforms in production for our 30th consecutive year.



Official Licensor/ Original & Exclusive Source.

You just read:

News Provided By

November 20, 2022, 09:54 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?